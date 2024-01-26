Making a splash – local dippers continue to brave the elements

As another year starts and health becomes a priority for many, Mullingar’s Dips Don’t Lie continue to plunge into the icy waters of Lough Owel, as they have done every other day for the past 18 months.

Meeting every day of the year whether hail, rain and shine; this group consists solely of women; their laughter often heard from the top of the 66 steps at the diving board of Portnashangan, just off the main N4 to Sligo.

Sandra Lyons from Slanemore runs the instagram account for the group @dips_dontlie, the driving force behind the growth and inclusivity of the group.

“In August 2022, I saw a class advertised for outdoor yoga and an optional dip afterwards at Lough Owel. I was so excited to get out of my comfort zone and hop in along with the other ladies. I remember thinking if they can do it so can I, and with that myself and my friend hopped into the middle of the bunch so we couldn’t back out then! I mentioned in the water that I’d be interested in regular dips, and another lady wanted the same thing, we exchanged numbers and so it began!”