Maria demonstrates cooking skills at Europe’s largest wellbeing festival

Bunbrosna woman Maria Harte demonstrated her cooking skills on Saturday, May 7 on stage at WellFest in The Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin – Europe’s largest outdoor health, fitness and wellness festival.

Joe Wicks, Maeve Madden and Kathryn Thomas were just some of the famous wellness experts in their respective fields who were also on stage over the weekend.

The two-day event began in 2017 and features exercise, yoga, and cooking demonstrations as well as speeches and mindfulness talks from the best in the business.

Maria demonstrated ‘recipes for feasting with friends’ on the Well Food stage at 2 pm, just after ITV’s Clodagh McKenna – someone who, she said, it’s surreal to be sharing a stage with before the event.

“She’s an absolute hoot, she’s a bestselling author with numerous cookbooks. You’d see her on this morning with Phillip and Holly and all the rest, so to be up on stage directly after her is surreal to be honest!” Maria said.

Self-taught chef Maria was inspired by an old home economics teacher and her parents – she grew up fishing in the local lakes and bringing the fish back to cook, she says “you can’t really beat that” in terms of learning the cooking trade.