To mark the 60th anniversary of his priestly ordination, Bishop-Emeritus Mic­hael Smith celebrated the 10am Mass in the Cathedral of Christ the King last Thursday, 9 March.

A native of Oldcastle, Co. Meath, Bishop Smith was ordained a priest in 1963, following his education at St Finian’s College, Mullingar and the Pontifical Irish College, Rome. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop of Meath in 1984 and co-adjutor Bishop of Meath on 10 October 1988. Bishop Smith retired in 2018.