McCartan goal gives Westmeath winning edge but Cooney acknowledges the need for improvements

By Damien Maher

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney was relieved at the end of Sunday’s Tailteann Cup opener at MW Hire O’Moore Park where he watched his side grind out a 1-13 to 0-13 victory. They will now face another away assignment against Carlow in the quarter-final next weekend.

The winning manager felt Sam McCartan’s finish was the pivotal moment of the match, the goal not only bringing his side level but giving them clear momentum at a crucial stage in proceedings.

“The goal gave us that real boost of energy. And it was a well-taken goal from an excellent young player, Sam McCartan, and it probably gave a little injection of belief into the boys to go on and close out the game,” observed Cooney.

It was a demanding day at the office for Cooney, whose side was reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of Kevin Maguire on a straight red card after 20 minutes. He was happy with how the team reacted in the face of such adversity.