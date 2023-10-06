Monday, October 9, 2023
Mercy Secondary School honoured for inclusivity

By Ciaran Brennan
Tonye Benson Olatunde from Places of Sanctuary and Frances O'Connell of TUS with Catherine Nowak and Omar Mnizel of Mercy Kilbeggan

Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan has been granted official status as a Champion School of Sanctuary for its inclusivity.

