Michelle Hogan is passionate cultural activities and the use the Irish language

As Offaly GAA’s Cultural Officer, Michelle Hogan is responsible for promoting the

use of the Irish language and Scór within the county.

The Birr woman was elected to the position at the 2019 county convention after serving on her club’s committee since 2005.

She made history in 2009 when she became the first female secretary of Birr GAA and, in doing so, followed in the footsteps of her father Michael, who held the role for 25 years. Michelle served five years as Birr secretary and a further five years as Offaly Scór secretary before taking up her current roles of Cultural Officer and chair of Offaly Scór.

Long-time involved in Scór

Michelle’s long involvement in Scór participation and administration, coupled with her love for the GAA, make her a perfect fit for the post of Cultural Officer which sees her liaise closely with her counterparts in clubs on cultural activities and the use of Gaeilge among officers and members.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy it,” she stresses.