Missed chances prove costly as Westmeath U20 footballers exit Leinster

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath Under 20 footballers exited this year’s Leinster Football Championship after a very disappointing display, during which they failed to score for the first 46 minutes of the game.

In the end, an experienced Meath team, which included a number of players from their minor All-Ireland winning team, did just enough to scrape home and reach the Leinster semi final.

This Leinster quarter-final game, played in extremely wet and very difficult conditions, in Donaghmore-Ashbourne GAA grounds in north Co. Meath on Tuesday of last week, never reached any great heights of quality.