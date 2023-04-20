Thursday, April 20, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Missed chances prove costly as Westmeath U20 footballers exit Leinster

By Topic.ie
Daniel Scahill of Westmeath breaks out of defence past Liam Stafford of Meath.

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath Under 20 footballers exited this year’s Leinster Football Championship after a very disappointing display, during which they failed to score for the first 46 minutes of the game.

In the end, an experienced Meath team, which included a number of players from their minor All-Ireland winning team, did just enough to scrape home and reach the Leinster semi final.

This Leinster quarter-final game, played in extremely wet and very difficult conditions, in Donaghmore-Ashbourne GAA grounds in north Co. Meath on Tuesday of last week, never reached any great heights of quality.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Spacious Kinnegad property is finished to high a standard throughout
Next article
Here comes the sun but let’s have a re-think on how national events are funded

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers