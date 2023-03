It was a case of mission accomplished but there is still more to come. That was the message from the Westmeath hurling camp after they recorded a four-point victory over Laois on Saturday last in Semple Stadium Thurles to retain their National Hurling League Division 1 status for another year.

Goals proved crucial and Joey Boyle, Niall O’Brien and sub Eoin Keyes all fired to the net as Westmeath battled hard to eventually win by 3-24 to 1-26 after a cracking game of hurling.