Mullingar delivering to Ukraine’s front line and re-uniting lost refugees

Colm Smullen from Smullen’s Couriers this week completed a third round-trip to the Ukraine border to help its people – and it was the most eventful trip yet.

He spoke to the Westmeath Topic from the Czech Republic on his way back home from Poland having travelled there, with his son Dara, on Saturday (June 4) with a truck full of medical supplies and baby items such as food, which had been donated by locals. They then ended up staying almost two weeks helping out at refugee centres.

“It’s always the same, you go over and then end up finding so much that needs to be done you need to stay,” said the Mullingar man.

The items were donated by local businesses and charitable individuals from the locality and successfully reached their destination at an orphanage in Poland.