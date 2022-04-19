Mullingar developments should have a mixture of commercial, residential units

Major projects being prepared for Mullingar should include both residential and commercial units, according to local public representatives.

Presently two large regeneration programmes are planned – for Blackhall and for the Canal Avenue area.

Speaking at the latest District meeting, Cllr Mick Dollard (Ind.) described Westmeath County Council as “already a major shareholder” of Canal Avenue, saying they “have gone through the part 8 process for around 40 social housing units” at the location.

He also described Canal Avenue as “more shovel-ready” than Blackhall Place.

Referring to the Blackhall Place project, he said there were major plans for that area before, and the Council has already made a major financial investment in this particular area to acquire lands.

