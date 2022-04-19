Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar developments should have a mixture of commercial, residential units

By Admin
An artist’s drawing of the improved Canal Avenue.

Major projects being prepared for Mullingar should include both residential and commercial units, according to local public representatives.

Presently two large regeneration programmes are planned – for Blackhall and for the Canal Avenue area.

Speaking at the latest District meeting, Cllr Mick Dollard (Ind.) described Westmeath County Council as “already a major shareholder” of Canal Avenue, saying they “have gone through the part 8 process for around 40 social housing units” at the location.

He also described Canal Avenue as “more shovel-ready” than Blackhall Place.

Referring to the Blackhall Place project, he said there were major plans for that area before, and the Council has already made a major financial investment in this particular area to acquire lands.
engagement

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article55% of Mullingar bars are short-staffed
Next articleFestival fever hits Mullingar: Summer days are coming as town braces for bonanza of activity

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers