Thursday, June 29, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS

By Robert Kindregan
AIMS winner Chris Corroon (right) as Lola in Kinky Boots, the musical

Mullingar man Chris Corroon has been crowned Best Actor at the prestigious Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) for his role as Lola/Simon in a production of Kinky Boots.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome
Next article
Jason Keelan: The Maroon hearts of hurling set to be unveiled

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers