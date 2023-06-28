Mullingar man scoops Best Actor Award at AIMS By Robert Kindregan 28 June 2023 AIMS winner Chris Corroon (right) as Lola in Kinky Boots, the musical Mullingar man Chris Corroon has been crowned Best Actor at the prestigious Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) for his role as Lola/Simon in a production of Kinky Boots. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleSpecial Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcomeNext articleJason Keelan: The Maroon hearts of hurling set to be unveiled You may have missed... C.8 acres in Midlands hits the market 28 June 2023 Special Olympian Daryl Gahan returns to hero’s welcome 28 June 2023 Mullingar hikers battle to Mullingar hikers battle to the summit of... 28 June 2023 Book on Irish military medals to be launched in Mullingar 23 June 2023 The Church celebrates Episcopal Ordination of Mullingar Bishop Paul Connell 22 June 2023 Flag fever: Double celebration for Scoil Chroí Naofa, Rochfortbridge 22 June 2023