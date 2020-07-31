Mullingar producer’s latest venture raises €410K for live events crews

Mullingar’s Kim O’Callaghan was one of the executive producers for Saturday night’s ‘Songs from An Empty Room’ which featured a host of big-name artists, including Aimée, Denise Chaila, Picture This and Gavin James as well as Mullingar’s The Blizzards and The Academic, aimed at supporting live events crews during the pandemic.

The night of live music was broadcast on RTÉ2, RTÉ 2FM, and RTÉ Player on Saturday night and has already raised an incredible €410,000 to support live events crews during the pandemic, with funds still coming in.

It was also revealed last week that U2 donated a huge €200,000 to the cause which is the first of its kind.