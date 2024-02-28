New MRI scanner switched on “means everything” to Mullingar Hospital

By Diarmuid Sherry

The Chairman of the Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar, John McGrath, is delighted that the new MRI Scanner at the hospital was made effective as of Monday this week. Mr McGrath said: “We will see the machine operating and we will have MRIs in Mullingar. “This means everything for the hospital. By the mere fact of this working will save the hospital over €800,000 a year.

They’re spending €2.4 million a year moving patients from there to Tullamore and other hospitals and that includes transport, taxis and nurses to go with them. Also, it ties up people waiting in beds in other hospitals.