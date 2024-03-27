Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Niall Horan listed under “British” wealth index

By marketing

By Diarmuid Sherry
An online Daily Mail article caused a stir online, ranking Mullingar’s Niall Horan sixth a list of British Gen-Z millionaires. It continues the very old trend of British media claiming successful Irish citizens as their own, including Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Katie Taylor. Niall Horan has been labelled British many times in the past.

The Daily Mail’s headline reads: “The rise of the Gen-Z millionaire: How more Brits under 30 are earning over £1m a year than ever before – with Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and Erling Haaland.”.

