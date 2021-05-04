Paddy Flanagan: Action returns as Westmeath welcome Galway to Mullingar

When Westmeath caused a major surprise to defeat Galway in 1986, a lot of these players featured: Back row, from left: Eamonn Gallagher, James Kilcoyne, Michael Murtagh, JJ Lynch, Richie Shaw, David Kilcoyne, Tommy Doyle, Michael Kilcoyne. Front row: Matt Kennedy, Noel Fitzsimons, Sean Greville, Gerry Daly, Pat Clancy, Brian McCabe and Peter Curran.

After a long and necessary absence, hurling and football at inter county level are due to recommence, with National Hurling League games this coming weekend.

Next Saturday, Galway will bridge a five years gap with a visit to TEG Cusack Park, a venue they last played in 2016, when they beat Westmeath, 3-27 to 0-19, in the Leinster Championship quarter-final.

The very first league meeting between the maroons was in 1938 when Galway played host to Westmeath and beat them, 7-4 to 1-3. The following year, Galway came to Mullingar and were again victorious, 2-6 to 1-1. And the pattern continued over sporadic meetings until 1986 when Westmeath travelled, as rank outsiders, to Ballinasloe, and they beat Galway for the first and only time, 2-12 to 1-12.

