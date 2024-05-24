Peter Leung is inaugural Westmeath Seniors Snooker Champion 2024

The final of the 2024 Westmeath Seniors Snooker Championship, sponsored by Direct TV (www.directtv.ie) took place on Thursday 9th May at St Mary’s Snooker Club rooms in Bishopgate Street, Mullingar.

This tournament was the first of its kind and restricted to Over 60s based on a handicap format which was bound to cause excitement as all players had a good shot at winning. The director for the tournament was Club President, Stephen von Beaumont, who was also the final referee, and the scorekeeper for the final was Club Treasurer, Pat Donohoe.