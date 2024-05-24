Saturday, May 25, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Peter Leung is inaugural Westmeath Seniors Snooker Champion 2024

By Topic.ie

The final of the 2024 Westmeath Seniors Snooker Championship, sponsored by Direct TV (www.directtv.ie) took place on Thursday 9th May at St Mary’s Snooker Club rooms in Bishopgate Street, Mullingar.

This tournament was the first of its kind and restricted to Over 60s based on a handicap format which was bound to cause excitement as all players had a good shot at winning. The director for the tournament was Club President, Stephen von Beaumont, who was also the final referee, and the scorekeeper for the final was Club Treasurer, Pat Donohoe.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Illegal dumpers should “expect to be on camera” warns Council officer
Next article
Local election count to take place in Moate

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers