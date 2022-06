By Claire Corrigan

An assembly took place last Saturday, June 18 on the Castlepollard Road in order to “get the truth out there,” a local woman, Jen Masterson of Hold the Line Mullingar said.

“There are truths we are not being told so it was about getting that truth out there.”

The movement began locally when a number of people at a playground in Collinstown, who didn’t wear masks, with the group going from four people to about 50 and hosting many speakers at meetings in Collinstown Hall.