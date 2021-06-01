Relegation battle against Cork awaits footballers

By Damien Maher

Westmeath are facing a serious battle to survive in Division 2 of the National Football League following last Sunday’s narrow defeat by Down, at TEG Cusack Park.

Jack Cooney’s charges failed to fire in a lethargic first half, allowing Down establish an eight-point lead, but they were much more assertive in the final quarter and could easily have won the game had they converted a couple of guilt edged goal chances.

Down ‘keeper, Rory Burns saved a penalty to deny John Heslin in the 55th minute, while Ronan Wallace and Ray Connellan were also denied decent goal chances.