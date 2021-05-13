Roisín Egan has achieved more than most players can dream of

Enjoying sport and appreciating success is the philosophy of Offaly dual star Roisin Egan who is gearing up for another busy year of club and inter-county action.

At just 23, the multi-talented Belmont woman has already achieved more than most players can dream of, but success isn’t something she takes from granted. She doesn’t have to look any further than her older brother and former Offaly hurling captain Colin to realise how fortunate she is to be part of successful teams.

APPRECIATES SUCCESS

“I always appreciate success because it doesn’t last forever,” the young primary school teacher says.

“I’ve been very lucky to win medals all the way up along and to be playing for St Rynagh’s and Naomh Ciaran at a time when they’ve been incredibly successful. Colin hurled for Offaly for years and is still playing for Belmont, but success has always eluded him. He’d be made up if Belmont could win a senior hurling championship in the next couple of years. They’re not that far away.