Friday, October 6, 2023
St Loman’s dig deep to claim seventh title in ten years

By Topic.ie
St Loman’s Mullingar players celebrate as captain John Heslin brought the Flanagan Cup into the dressing room after St Loman’s had defeated Coralstown/Kinnegad to win the Westmeath Senior Football title last Sunday afternoon in TEG Cusack Park.

By Paul O’Donovan

St Loman’s Mullingar bounced back from the disappointment of losing last year’s final to grind out a hard earned two-point win over Coralstown/Kinnegad in last Sunday’s Westmeath Senior Football Championship final.

