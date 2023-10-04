St Loman’s dig deep to claim seventh title in ten years By Topic.ie 4 October 2023 St Loman’s Mullingar players celebrate as captain John Heslin brought the Flanagan Cup into the dressing room after St Loman’s had defeated Coralstown/Kinnegad to win the Westmeath Senior Football title last Sunday afternoon in TEG Cusack Park. By Paul O’Donovan St Loman’s Mullingar bounced back from the disappointment of losing last year’s final to grind out a hard earned two-point win over Coralstown/Kinnegad in last Sunday’s Westmeath Senior Football Championship final. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleJason Keelan: Can Gaels stamp on the Big 3?Next articleMullingar man bereaved following death of wife (32) in Brisbane You may have missed... Mullingar to host national organ donor event 5 October 2023 21.5% of people in Westmeath suffering from a disability 4 October 2023 FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger 4 October 2023 Local author launches children’s book in memory of deceased friend 4 October 2023 Moore, Jordan talk Mullingar during Ryder Cup meet-up 4 October 2023 Mullingar weightlifter breaks PB at world champs 4 October 2023