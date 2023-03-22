Thursday, March 23, 2023
Superior Armagh prove too hot for Westmeath

By Topic.ie

By Kieran Lynch

Westmeath senior ladies football team just didn’t have enough in the tank to overcome Division Two’s strongest side, as they fell to a 15-point defeat away to Armagh at the Box-It Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon last.

After an even start, Armagh went on a 2-4 to 0-1 run at the end of the first half, starting with a fortuitous Lauren McConville goal on the 20 minute mark, which put the home side in the ascendancy, and Westmeath could never wrestle back momentum, despite a Sarah Dillon goal early in the first half.

