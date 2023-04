Ted Wright, CEO of Mullingar-based Writech Industrial Services has been named as a finalist in this year’s prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition.

Founded in 1981 by Ted’s parents Mary and Thomas Wright, Writech has seen rapid expansion over the past decade.

In recent years, the company partnered with Waterland Private Equity Ireland, a pan-European firm, in order to access the capital funding and support to take the business to the next level.