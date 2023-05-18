The late Lisa Donoghue Hogan – a golden thread of pure goodness

Moving into the second week of May, Spring opening up nature to new life, the bluebells were adding colour to the hedgerows along the highways and byways, all around was a full and splendid bouquet of colour and beauty and under the bright sunshine nature was at its very best.

Within this beauty, we learned with great heartache, of the untimely passing of a young lady who quite simply radiated everything that is good about life, an amazing young lady who left no stone unturned in her all too short life among us and it now seemed that the colour and beauty of nature was standing in silence welcoming home a very special friend.

Tears flowed freely among family, neighbours, friends and the entire community at the news of the untimely passing of Lisa Donoghue Hogan, 68 Whitehall, Tullamore and formerly of Riverdale, Raharney, on Sunday, 7 May.