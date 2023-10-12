The rise and rise of Codyy By Ciaran Brennan 12 October 2023 Mullingar artist Codyy Mullingar artist Codyy recently released his debut single ‘Time 2 Be’ which explores the search for meaning through superficial things when the answer really comes from within. TagsCodyyMullingarmusicNews Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleTaylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! Next articleWidespread sadness following death of Pauric Kirby You may have missed... Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas 13 October 2023 Mullingar is country music crazy! 12 October 2023 Ho – Ho – Ho… the Santa Express Comes to Mullingar... 12 October 2023 Millie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festival 12 October 2023 Taylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! 11 October 2023 Mullingar Artist’s exhibition to raise funds for local charities 11 October 2023