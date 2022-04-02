‘They were deprived but excelled’ – Colaiste Mhuire Principal praises 2020 LC students

By Claire Corrigan

There was a very moving ceremony at Colaiste Mhuire on Friday last as the class from 2020 returned to the school for awards day and although they are now in their second year of college, they were delighted to get a chance to see the staff and each other once again.

Fr Phil Gaffney spoke at the event of how students in 2020 were deprived of a normal conclusion to their time in school saying the pandemic impacted on their academic and personal lives and even their first year of college.

However, he stressed the resilience and positivity they showed will stand to them as they continue their lives outside of school.

Leaving Certificate year head Kieran McLoughlin said all staff described the lads as “a nice group” and said that despite the fact they were deprived of a normal Leaving Cert, from that “comes this resilience and going forward in the future, this all may have been a good thing”.