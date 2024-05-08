Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg look back on a glorious musical adventure

By Lorraine Murphy

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Malmö, Sweden this week, fifty years since Abba won for the country with their song Waterloo. The band’s famous win resulted in the 1975 contest being held in Sweden, with Mullingar’s Swarbrigg Brothers there, representing Ireland for their first time.

The multi-chart topping, music producers Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg talked to Topic about their Eurovision experiences, how the contest has changed over the years and their thoughts on this year’s hotly-tipped entry, Bambie Thug’s Doomsday Blue.