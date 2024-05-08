Thursday, May 9, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg look back on a glorious musical adventure

By Topic.ie

By Lorraine Murphy
The 68th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Malmö, Sweden this week, fifty years since Abba won for the country with their song Waterloo.  The band’s famous win resulted in the 1975 contest being held in Sweden, with Mullingar’s Swarbrigg Brothers there, representing Ireland for their first time.

The multi-chart topping, music producers Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg talked to Topic about their Eurovision experiences, how the contest has changed over the years and their thoughts on this year’s hotly-tipped entry, Bambie Thug’s Doomsday Blue.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Special Commendation award for Moyvore farmers
Next article
White Lotus star joins Niamh Algar in new thriller

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers