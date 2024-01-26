Tributes paid to the late Danny McKevitt

“A soldier, a boxer, a friend, but most of all a brave, courageous and incessantly loyal man to his children and friends.” This was how Teresa McKevitt described her late father Danny McKevitt, at his funeral mass in The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, last Friday morning, 19 January.

Daniel (Danny McKevitt) of Ashfield, Mullingar, and formerly of the Irish Defence Forces, Columb Barracks, Mullingar was described as a man of many talents and loves. His talents including boxing, darts and teaching; his loves including family, friends, Willow – his canine companion and the Irish language.

At the funeral mass, Fr Norman Allred celebrated Danny’s life. “He was a teacher, an army instructor; the soldiers he showed the way in the Curragh – recruits, reserves, have said how much they owe him,” said Fr Allred. “Danny was a patriot honoured to serve Ireland and he passed on the love of his country to his children as they serve in their turn. He was ever proud of his children.”