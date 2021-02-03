Twitter calls for new Manchán Magan, Tommy Tiernan Show

In last Saturday nights episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show many viewers were delighted to see that local writer, television presenter and Gaeilgeoir, Manchán Magan was in the chair, with the Collinstown resident speaking frankly about his young life and how he overcame struggles through immersing himself in nature and following his own path.

During an honest and interesting chat, Manchán revealed he has lived in Collinstown for the past 22 years and stressed that the area has “been so good to me”. “I’d been traveling the world and wanted somewhere to settle down and build a little house.” he told Tommy saying he was inspired after viewing simple house styles in Nepal and Tibet.