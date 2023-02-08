Two-bed apartment is just minutes from Mullingar town centre

46 Tailteann Court, Mullingar

Two-bedroom, two bathroom, first floor apartment

Asking price: €180,000

Situated in the heart of Mullingar this two-bed first floor apartment in the popular Tailteann Court complex, is in a prime location. It’s just a few minutes walk from Mullingar’s Regional Hospital and is walking distance to the medical centre, supermarkets, schools, railway station and all the amenities Mullingar has to offer.

The accommodation is in excellent condition and is spacious, with plenty of natural light.

An entrance hall with tiled flooring leads to the open plan living / kitchen / dining area. This area has a tiled floor throughout. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units.

The hallway gives access to two large bedrooms, both with laminate flooring and one bedroom is en-suite. The main bathroom has a three-piece suite with wall and floor tiling.

This apartment also has a private balcony area, offering additional storage space, sufficient area for plants and patio furniture.

With landscaped exterior and ample car parking spaces, this property is an ideal starter home for the first home buyer, or for an investor in the property market. Features to take into account when considering this property are the gas fired central heating, double glazed PVC windows and doors, lift in complex, balcony, parking spaces and the prime location to mention a few. Included in the sale are curtains and fixtures and fittings.

The location offers very easy access to the M4 / N52 motorways. Viewing for this apartment is highly recommended.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.