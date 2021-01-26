Victory for junior clubs as championship groups reformed

Amid tetchy ex­changes, the junior football clubs in the county railed again­st plans for this year’s championship and succeeded in getting it significantly altered, at last Friday’s first County Board meeting of the year.

It was easy to sense anger and resentment as clubs like Ballinagore and Ballycomoyle firmly rejected proposals by the Competitions Control Committee (CCC) to continue with the same format as recent years.

The fact that St Loman’s, The Downs and Athlone occupied three of the last four places in the 2020 junior championship appeared to be the catalyst for change this year and the Junior Football Championship was torn up having only been in place a short number of years.