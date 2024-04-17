Friday, April 19, 2024
Westmeath ladies hope League title just a stepping stone to further success

By Topic.ie

Westmeath players Sheila McGrath and Aoife O’Malley were delighted with the Lake County’s victory over Derry in last Sunday’s Very National Camogie League Division 2A final in Croke Park. A blistering start by Westmeath saw them lead by 3-3 to 0-3, before Westmeath survived a Derry comeback before running out four point winners on a 4-8 to 0-16 scoreline. After the game McGrath and O’Malley who were hugely influential in Westmeath’s victory spoke to Topic.

A delighted Aoife O’Malley said, “It is great to be in Croke Park so early in the year, it is even better to be here with some silverware. So we will take this trophy home now and then we will push it on. It is a good stepping stone to hopefully what is a long year ahead.”

