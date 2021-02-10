Westmeath playing prominent role in effort to tackle cynical play

Westmeath GAA’s Central Council Delegate, Tom Hunt is part of a group leading a change to hurling and football rules in an effort to tackle cynical play.

Tom Hunt, John Gleeson (Tipperary) and Ned Quinn (Kilkenny) succeeded in getting the motion included on the clár for this year’s GAA Congress on 27 February just when it seemed it would be postponed for consideration at a later debate.

The radical motion from the Rules Review Committee is designed to eliminate ‘Aggressive Disruptive Behaviour’ by players to prevent goal scoring opportunities. The proposed rule change is framed in the form of an Emergency Rule that will only operate in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football Championships of 2021.