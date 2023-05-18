Thursday, May 18, 2023
Westmeath’s newest honorary gardaí graduate at Mullingar Garda Station

By Topic.ie

The Westmeath Division of Little Blue Heroes were out in force at Mullingar Garda Station last Saturday, 13 May.

A total of five honorary gardaí graduated into the force and received their medals and certificates, joining three existing honorary gardaí.

The new recruits were given an insight into the typical working day for An Garda Síochána, with patrol cars and motorcyles on display, as well as a boat from The Garda Water Unit. Grizzly the dog from the Garda Dog Unit was also sitting quietly and enjoying the occasional pet from the new Blue Heroes.

