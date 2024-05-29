Westmeath’s young guns Downed in Raharney rain

By Jason Keelan

A fine 1-2 from Róisín Connaughton was not enough as Westmeath succumbed to a more physical Down side in the pouring rain during round 2 of the All-Ireland Under 16 B Camogie championship last Sunday afternoon in Joristown, Raharney. While this result meant two defeats for the home side, Teresa Lynch and the management can look on some very strong performances as they take the positives going forward from this game.

The Lake County spent most of the opening five minutes camped in the Down half but could not make the final passes stick. This would turn out to be the story of the game as the Ulster side utilised their runners from the middle-third to score and assist.