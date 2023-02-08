What a hoot: Talk on barn owls takes place in Milltownpass

A larger-than-expected crowd gathered at Milltownpass Community Centre last Friday, 3 February, for an informative talk on barn owls.

John Carrig, founder of The Barn Own Project, was on hand to speak to attendees about barn owls, their habitats and the problems facing barn owls throughout Ireland.

With a background in wildlife conservation and photography for more than 20 years, John spoke about how he came to be involved in owls, who are listed as species of concern under the red List for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).