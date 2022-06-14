Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Work-from-home help as €75,000 promised for Mullingar E-Centre

By Admin
Good news: Minister Heather Humphrey’s and Minister Peter Burke.

Mullingar E-Working Centre is to be awarded €75,000 as part of a series of new initiatives and funding from which will make remote working more accessible and attractive.

According to Minister Peter Burke, Westmeath County Council is also to receive €50,000 to promote remote working opportunities and highlight the county as a destination for people considering relocating or moving home.

The announcement on Wednesday last (June 8) by Minister Heather Hum­phreys includes a voucher scheme which will give remote workers free access to local digital hubs and provide at least 10,000 hot desk facilities in total, free of charge to existing hub users and those using facilities for the first time.

