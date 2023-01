Some of Westmeath’s best up and coming craft and design businesses were part of more than 100 companies from across Ireland which got a chance to meet with buyers from all over the world as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at the 2023 Showcase event in the RDS (22-24 January).

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO), the Local Enterprise Showcase is a special area at Showcase that houses a range of Ireland’s newest design talent.