Writech announces three acquisitions in multi-million euro expansion deal By Ciaran Brennan 13 September 2023 Ted Wright, CEO of Mullingar-based Writech Industrial Services. WTech fire, part of Mullingar-based fire safety company Writech, has announced the acquisition of three new businesses. TagsNewsTed WrightWritech Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous article‘SVP wants to reach out to all families challenged by education costs’Next articleEnoch Burke jailed for a second time You may have missed... Westmeath Bachelor Festival enjoys great weather and big crowds 14 September 2023 Mergon founder to retire after 42 years 13 September 2023 ‘SVP wants to reach out to all families challenged by education... 8 September 2023 Westmeath to become ‘leading light in Ireland’ with €17m investment in... 8 September 2023 Under-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices 7 September 2023 Caredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar 6 September 2023