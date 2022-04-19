‘Cúpla focal’ and Riverdance: Mullingar’s Ukrainian community enjoying Irish culture

A group of locally-based Ukrainian ref­ugees have not been wasting any time in getting into the groove of local cultural life, and have been busy with a new bi-weekly crash-course in languages.

Taking place every Tuesday and Friday morning at Áras an Mhuillinn in Mullingar, the group have been been under the tutorship of Matt Nolan, who has been keeping the classes fast-paced and fun.

The Gaeilgeoir is eager for his students to learn the basics of Irish, with “Dia dhuit” and “slán leat” proving no bother for the enthusiastic group.

“It’s a distraction for the group from everything that is happening back at home in Ukraine,” said Matt, who added that the group have taken to local life in Mullingar very well. “The only thing they keep saying they dislike about the town is the weather!”