Loreto students enjoy ‘once in a lifetime’ Iceland trip

Geography students from Loreto College Mullingar recently went on a “once in a lifetime” trip to Iceland according to geography teacher, Gráinne O’Kennedy. 49 students went on the trip along with school principal Olivia Callaghan and four geography teachers. It was a chance for students to witness first-hand the geographical phenomena they learn about. “We had an amazing time. The minute you stepped off the plane, you were living the dream,” Ms O’Kennedy told Topic.

The group’s first stop was the world-renowned Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa that was temporarily closed last month due to a nearby volcanic eruption. Lava spilled onto the road during the eruption and Loreto students got to see the cooled lava field as they travelled through the landscape. Ms O’Kennedy said it was a great start to the trip and the students were immediately hooked.