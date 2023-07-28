Public shares its view on Mullingar’s Canal Avenue masterplan By Topic.ie 28 July 2023 Paul McMonagle, Senior Planner with Turley Planning Consultants and Lorraine Middleton, Executive Planner, Regeneration Project Team, Westmeath County Council at the Canal Avenue Consultation event. Westmeath County Council held a public consultation event on Thursday, 20 July, at their offices at Áras an Chontae, Mullingar in respect of their Regeneration Masterplan for the Canal Avenue area of the town. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleFence is needed between the canal and Ennell Court, say residentsNext articleMullingar community celebrates diversity You may have missed... Cillian Murphy’s visit to Multyfarnham recalled 28 July 2023 People power brings Coraltowns/Kinnegad’s new gym facility to fruition 28 July 2023 Mullingar community celebrates diversity 28 July 2023 Fence is needed between the canal and Ennell Court, say residents 28 July 2023 Reigning Westmeath Bachelor says title in 2022 ‘opened doors’ in his... 27 July 2023 Fleadh ’23: ‘Topic’ releases Spotify playlist 24 July 2023