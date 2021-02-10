Welcome return of Clonmellon’s Farmers Food Market

For those of you in north Westmeath at a loose end for ideas on how to get this year’s St Valentine’s Day underway why not head for Clonmellon for the resumption of the very popular Farmers Market this Sunday morning.

Before the latest lockdown the Clonmellon Farmers market (CFM) had enjoyed a successful Christmas including two Christmas Fayres on consecutive weeks.

But despite the current travel restrictions large attendance is anticipated at the Outdoor Farmers Market selling essential food only and also under strict Level 5 Government regulations.