Welcome return of Clonmellon’s Farmers Food Market

By Admin
Loughpark Farms – Richard King will be back in Clonmellon this Sunday.

For those of you in north Westmeath at a loose end for ideas on how to get this year’s St Valentine’s Day underway why not head for Clonmellon for the resumption of the very popular Farmers Market this Sunday morning.

Before the latest lockdown the Clonmellon Farmers market (CFM) had enjoyed a successful Christmas including two Christmas Fayres on consecutive weeks.

But despite the current travel restrictions large attendance is anticipated at the Outdoor Farmers Market selling essential food only and also under strict Level 5 Government regulations.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleA life dedicated to his community – John McGrath
Next articleAll-Ireland referee Barry Kelly on the changes in Gaelic Games, the modern game and the new rules

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021