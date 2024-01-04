Friday, January 5, 2024
Westmeath hot on approving planning permission

By Ciaran Brennan
Stock image

Westmeath experienced one of the country’s largest year-on-year increases in granted planning permission for housing units in Q3 of 2023.

New research by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) showed the number of units approved in Westmeath in Q3 of 2023 was 300 higher than the same period last year. Westmeath also saw a record number of commencements in 202 according to the Construction Activity Statistics report published by the government.

Data from the Department of Housing shows that commencement notices were issued for 591 Westmeath homes in 2023. This is a 160% increase from 2022 figures and the highest ever since records began in 2015.

